Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,576.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.