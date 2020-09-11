Gabelli Funds LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.