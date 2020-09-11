Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 500 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSM opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

