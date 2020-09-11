Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

MAT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Mattel Inc has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

