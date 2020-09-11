Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

