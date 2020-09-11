Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after buying an additional 1,519,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 397,731 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 301,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after acquiring an additional 283,095 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

