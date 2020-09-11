Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,934 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,934 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of International Seaways worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,927 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $443.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

