Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 178.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sprout Social by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 678,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $35,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,816,575 shares of company stock valued at $105,121,375 in the last ninety days.

Sprout Social stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

