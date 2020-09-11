Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,295.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

