State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

