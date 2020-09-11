State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE:CRI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.