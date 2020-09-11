State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 2,271.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72,853 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $283,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $202,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,070 shares of company stock worth $7,089,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

