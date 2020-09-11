HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 58,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HB Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

