Nordea Investment Management AB Has $548,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,087,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after buying an additional 262,904 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 136,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 110,515 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of NLSN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

