Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,765 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

