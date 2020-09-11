Nordea Investment Management AB Has $594,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,640,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 285,832 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

ROL opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

