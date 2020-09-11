Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Covetrus stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

