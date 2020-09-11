Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 35,446 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030,364 shares of company stock valued at $800,605,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

