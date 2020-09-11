Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

