Nordea Investment Management AB Has $244,000 Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in News were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in News by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of News by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.84 on Friday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

