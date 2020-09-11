Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 229,498 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 98.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $159.30 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

