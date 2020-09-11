Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 65,566 AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $49,275,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $15,234,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

