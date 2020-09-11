Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,389 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 763,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

