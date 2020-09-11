Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,300 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.