Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 230,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,922 shares of company stock valued at $13,453,179. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

