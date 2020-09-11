Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $248,000 Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,358,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,733,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,123,811 shares of company stock valued at $904,747,032. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

