Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,265 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Middleby were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,889,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.