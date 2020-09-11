Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

