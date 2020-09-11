Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Navient were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

