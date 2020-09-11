Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,700 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

