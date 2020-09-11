Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.98 Million in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,132,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,584. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.