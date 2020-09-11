Marshall Wace LLP Sells 18,311 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Innoviva worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Innoviva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,657,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,128,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.