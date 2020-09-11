Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after buying an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 890,218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 888.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 780,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 723,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

