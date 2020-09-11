Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 16,000 Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cosan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.