Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after buying an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 601,251 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 676,931 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $14,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

