Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,048.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.