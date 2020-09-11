TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549,348 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,580,000 after purchasing an additional 286,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 224,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,442,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE ALK opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

