TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33,824.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 93.8% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 492,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $57.56 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $713,682.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $435,139,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 868,820 shares of company stock valued at $59,850,433. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

