Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 107,418 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,418 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KBR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KBR stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

