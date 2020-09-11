Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,378 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,142 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 59.4% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $260.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

