Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.89% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AxoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

