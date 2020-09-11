Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 58,065 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.62% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

