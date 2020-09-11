Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.93% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

