Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,578 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.