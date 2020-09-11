Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 35,176.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.53% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $628.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.10. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,040.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.