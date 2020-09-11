Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 56,568 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.10% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of INS opened at $37.20 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.