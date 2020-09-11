Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $3.55 Million Position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $14.14 on Friday. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

