Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSE DECK opened at $198.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

