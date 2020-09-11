Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.60% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 911,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.