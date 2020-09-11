Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $2,498,186.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF opened at $145.83 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.